Bangladesh bowl first as Naim returns

After the Tamim Iqbal retirement saga, the focus finally returns on the field as Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the mist-win second One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.
Bangladesh lost the first ODI by 17 runs in DLS and are at risk of suffering their maiden ODI series defeat Afghanistan if they lose today.
Bangladesh have made a couple of changes, as Mohammad Naim returns to the ODI side to replace Tamim, who won’t be taking any further part in the series. Pacer Taskin Ahmed has also been rested in favour of Ebadot Hossain.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, made no changes to their playing XI.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem