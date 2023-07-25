Fargana, Nahida create history in ranking

Fargana Haque created history by becoming the first Bangladeshi women to score an ODI during the third and final match against India. Thanks to her performance, she has now created history in the ranking as well. Bowler Nahida Akhter also created history.

According to the last ODI batters’ ranking Fargana ascended 11 steps to reach 19th. Fargana, who scored 107 against India in the final match, became the first Bangladeshi batter to get a place in the top 20.