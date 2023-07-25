Fargana, Nahida create history in ranking

Fargana Haque created history by becoming the first Bangladeshi women to score an ODI during the third and final match against India. Thanks to her performance, she has now created history in the ranking as well. Bowler Nahida Akhter also created history.
According to the last ODI batters’ ranking Fargana ascended 11 steps to reach 19th. Fargana, who scored 107 against India in the final match, became the first Bangladeshi batter to get a place in the top 20.
Fargana broke the record of Rumana Ahmed. Rumana ascended to 25, highest before Fargana among Bangladeshi batters, in February 2017. Fargana’s rating point is currently 565 and that is also highest ever for a Bangladeshi woman.
Nahida, who grabbed three wickets against India in the same match, also ascended to top 20 of the bowlers’ ranking. Nahida reached 19th, highest ever by a Bangladeshi woman as Salma reached previous highest-20th- in December 2012.
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt reached the top position among batters for the first time thanks to her century during the last ODI against Australia.
Sciver-Burnt also holds the top position in the all-round ranking while her teammate Sophie Ecclestone retained the top position among bowlers.