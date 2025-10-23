Bangladesh opt to bat first in series-deciding match

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz decided to bat first after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Thursday.

The series is locked at 1-1, making the third match a series deciding one.

Bangladesh won the first match by 74 runs, thanks to a record-breaking 6-35 of legspinner Rishad Hossain. But West Indies showed grit and steely resolve in leveling the series when they won the breathtaking Super Over after Bangladesh forced to tie a game for the first time in International cricket across formats.