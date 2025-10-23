3rd ODI
Bangladesh opt to bat first in series-deciding match
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz decided to bat first after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Thursday.
The series is locked at 1-1, making the third match a series deciding one.
Bangladesh won the first match by 74 runs, thanks to a record-breaking 6-35 of legspinner Rishad Hossain. But West Indies showed grit and steely resolve in leveling the series when they won the breathtaking Super Over after Bangladesh forced to tie a game for the first time in International cricket across formats.
The defeat in a designed pitch left Bangladesh falling in their own trap, hurting their ego to such an extent that it appeared to have them morally down.
Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, though, differed with the notion, saying that the players are still high on confidence to hit back to the winning way.
However both teams are unchanged from the second game as they are seeking for a series clinching victory.
Line Ups:
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan Sohan(w), Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein