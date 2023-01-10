BPL franchise and cricketer approached for fixing

A director of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Strikers was approached by a bookmaker to fix matches in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

A member of the BPL governing council has confirmed the information and said that the franchise has already notified the matter to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) representative at the BCB.

“We have heard about it, a team was approached for fixing. ACU is looking into the matter,” the official said.