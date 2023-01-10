BPL franchise and cricketer approached for fixing

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh team cricketer had reportedly been approached by a franchise for fixing during contract negotiations before the tournament.
This year, the franchises were allowed to sign one local player outside of the players’ draft. A franchise approached the player to sign him as their direct signing.But during negotiations, the franchise tried to add several ‘conditions’.
Two representatives from the franchise met with the cricketer. One told him that if he signs, he would have to do ‘favours’ in three-four matches. The other said, “You will have to do ‘a job’ in two-three matches”.
The player didn’t sign with that franchise in the end. He was picked up by another team in the players’ draft. He informed his current franchise of the earlier approach.