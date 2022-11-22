Head, Warner centuries power Australia to 355-5 against England

Travis Head belted 152 and David Warner 106 as Australia scored a formidable 355-5 in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England on Tuesday as they look to sweep the series.

The hosts lead 2-0 after a six-wicket victory in Adelaide then a 72-run win at Sydney, with England playing for pride on their return to the venue where they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup this month.