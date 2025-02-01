Cricket Anamul Haque banned from traveling abroad
Cricketer Anamul Haque has been barred from traveling abroad amid speculations over spot-fixing in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
An official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying that the restriction has been imposed as per a request from the BCB’s anti-corruption unit.
Anamul is currently playing for Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL. There are allegations of spot fixing against multiple players of different franchises.