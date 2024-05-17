T20 World Cup: Bangladesh team reach Houston
The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team reached Houston, Texas, when it was raining due to a hurricane early Thursday (local time) after a 25 hours’ air journey via Dubai.
Bangladesh’s team manager Rabeed Imam said when the team reached Houston airport, it was raining heavily.
The sky was cloudy during the filing of this report (Houston time 10:00 am).
At least four people have died in the storm due to the strong hurricane while power connection has been snapped in many areas, says a CNN report.
The Bangladesh players, however, are most likely to pass the time at the team hotel to get over the jet lag.
They might join a training session if the weather remains fine.
The Tigers will play a three-match T20 series against the US at Prairie View Cricket Complex on 21, 23 and 25 May.
The team will face off against the US in the official warm-up match at a Dallas ground, where Bangladesh will play their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup, 2024 against Sri Lanka on 8 June.