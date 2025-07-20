Bangladesh need 111 to beat Pakistan in first T20I

Bangladesh bowlers put up a spectacular bowling show to restrict visiting Pakistan to 110 runs in the first of three match Twenty 20 international series.

Skipper Liton Das finally won the toss after losing nine in a row and sent Pakistan to bat first in the tricky wicket of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh could have got the breakthrough in the very first over but Taskin dropped a sitter of experienced Fakhar Zaman in short fine leg.

However, experienced Taskin did his penance the very next over giving Bangladesh early breakthrough in the second over of the innings. Saim Ayub holed out in deep fine leg as Mustafiz took a well-judged low catch.

Mahedi Hasan, after conceding nine runs in the first over, continued and was hit three fours in the third over but got Mohammad Haris in the last ball, giving Pakistan early jolts at 32 for 2 wickets in three overs.

Tanzim Hasan came to attack in the fifth over bowled a flurry of fantastic deliveries. After bowling four consecutive dots, he got Salman Agha out caught behind as Pakistan skipper succumbed to the pressure and opted to play it cheeky shot.