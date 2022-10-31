Finch leads Australia to victory over Ireland

Australia got their ICC Twenty20 World Cup defence back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Ireland, chasing Australia’s 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on points with New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1.

Ireland had outside hopes of reaching the semi-finals before the match but they were blown away initially by the pace and inswing of Mitchell Starc and then by the pressure of chasing 180 to win.