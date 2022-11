New Zealand win toss, bat against Pakistan in semi-final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Blacks Caps, who topped Group 1, are aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time as they target a maiden T20 title.

Like New Zealand, Group 2 runners-up Pakistan are in the semis for a second straight year as they look to add to their 2009 World Cup triumph.