3rd T20I
Bangladesh send Sri Lanka to bat in series decider
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third T20 international against Sri Lanka in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both sides will look to win the game as the three-match series level 1-1.
Bangladesh named an unchanged XI, and this is only the second time that Bangladesh used the same XI in a bilateral T20I series that had at least three matches.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka made three changes. Nuwan Thushara is in for the injured Pathirana, while it's Dilshan Madushanka that made makes way for the returning Hasaranga and Avishka Fernando was replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva.
However, this match on Saturday will be both sides' last T20I ahead of June's World Cup in the US and Caribbean.
Squads
Bangladesh
Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt.), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara