Bangladesh knocked out despite beating UAE by 5 wickets

In today's match, the UAE folded for 69-9 in the stipulated 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Only Lavanya Keny (29) and Mahika Gaur (17) reached double digits.
Rabeya Khan grabbed three wickets for 14 runs in her four-over spell; all-rounder Marufa Akter claimed two wickets for 16 runs in four overs. Chasing 70, Bangladesh scored 73-5 in 9.1 overs. Shorna Akter top scored 38 runs off 19 balls, with four fours and two sixes.
Also, Afia Prottasha scored run-a-ball 15 with three boundaries; Robeya Khan made a 13-ball 14 runs, with two boundaries.
Samaira Dharnidharka and Indhuja Nandakumar picked up two wickets for 18 and 34 runs, respectively.
Earlier, Bangladesh reached the Super Six after topping Group A with an unbeaten record, securing six points from three straight matches. They earned a seven-wicket victory over giant Australia, a 10-run win over Sri Lanka and a five-wicket victory over the US.
But the young tigresses slipped in the semifinal race after losing their first Super Six match against hosts South Africa by five wickets Saturday.