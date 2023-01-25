Bangladesh knocked out despite beating UAE by 5 wickets

Bangladesh were eliminated from the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup despite beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets in their last Super Six match of Group-1 at the North-West University Ground-1 in South Africa's Potchefstroom Wednesday.

After Group-1 Super Six matches, India, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh secured six points each from four matches. But India (2,844) and Australia (2,210) made the semi-final with a better run rate than Bangladesh (1,226) and South Africa (0.374).