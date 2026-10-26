Mustafizur Rahman set to play in Australia's Big Bash League

Mustafizur and Rishad will miss the T20 edition of the D Three Trophy, scheduled to begin on 15 December, because of their Big Bash commitments.

There was little competition for Mustafizur at the auction. Seven Rings Cement, which secured him for 7 million points, will have his services only in the one-day edition of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan was the first Bangladeshi to play in the Big Bash. Rishad, the Bangladeshi leg-spinner who impressed for the Hobart Hurricanes last season, is also set to return to the same franchise in the upcoming edition.

The next season of the Big Bash is scheduled for December–January, which coincides with the T20 edition of the D Three tournament.

Mustafizur is not playing domestic first-class cricket after stepping away from Test cricket.