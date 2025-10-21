Athapaththu conjures miracle as Sri Lanka snatch victory over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to record their first win of the Women's Cricket World Cup, edging out Bangladesh by seven runs in a nerve jangling finish in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

With Bangladesh cruising and only nine needed off the final over with five wickets in hand, having mustered just three runs off the penultimate over, skipper Chamari Athapaththu took the ball herself and turned the game on its head.

Four wickets tumbled in four balls as Bangladesh collapsed, losing five wickets for just two runs.