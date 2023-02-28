BCB prints wrong flag in Bangladesh-England ODI series tickets

BCB media committee chief Tanvir Ahmed said, “I was just informed about it. Why did this happen, who gave them this flag’s photo, I’m going to find out.”
The United Kingdom flag represents England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. This flag is used in the Olympics, where all four of these countries take part under the united banner of the UK.
But in cricket, England uses its own flag which has a red cross over a white rectangle.
This is not the first time the BCB has made a mistake in the ticket of a series. In the tickets of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series in 2018, ‘Bangladesh’ was spelled incorrectly.