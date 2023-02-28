Cricket

BCB prints wrong flag in Bangladesh-England ODI series tickets

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
BCB printed the UK flag instead of the England flag on the ticketsProthom Alo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday began selling tickets for the first One-Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and England. But the tickets had a major flaw, as it had printed the flag of the United Kingdom instead of England’s.

BCB media committee chief Tanvir Ahmed said, “I was just informed about it. Why did this happen, who gave them this flag’s photo, I’m going to find out.”

The United Kingdom flag represents England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. This flag is used in the Olympics, where all four of these countries take part under the united banner of the UK.

But in cricket, England uses its own flag which has a red cross over a white rectangle.

This is not the first time the BCB has made a mistake in the ticket of a series. In the tickets of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series in 2018, ‘Bangladesh’ was spelled incorrectly.

