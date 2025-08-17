Babar Azam, Rizwan left out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Pakistan left out Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 squad named Sunday for the Asia Cup and a warm-up tri-series beginning this month against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Azam and Rizwan have been star performers in the shortest format in the past but have not played since December, which head coach Mike Hesson put down to other players performing well.

"We know what a fine player Babar (Azam) is," said Hesson.

"Babar has been asked to improve in certain areas, like taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate and he is working hard on these things.

"The players we have are performing well and having a positive impact," said Hesson.