3rd T20I
Bangladesh bowl in series-deciding T20I against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final T20 International at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today, Sunday.
The three-match series is locked at 1-1 after Zimbabwe won the opening match before Bangladesh bounced back emphatically in the second T20I to force a decider.
Bangladesh made several changes to their playing XI, with Parvez Hossain Emon taking over wicketkeeping duties, while Mosaddek Hossain and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain also returned to the side.
Nurul Hasan Sohan and pacer Nahid Rana who sustained injury in the previous game were left out.
Towhid Hridoy continues to lead the visitors.
Line ups:
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy (capt), Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.