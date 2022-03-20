Quinton races to 50

Quinton smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his half-century. Tamim Iqbal used all three of his pacers and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz but none of them could stop the barrage of the left-hander in the 1st powerplay.
Quinton and Janneman Malan remained unbeaten on 51 and 20 respectively as South Africa reached 72-0 after the first 10 overs.
Quinton didn’t play in the first ODI due to sickness. Bangladesh registered their first ever win over the Proteas in South Africa in that match.
Earlier, Afif Hossain’s resilient 72 and a crucial 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the order took Bangladesh to 194-9 in 50 overs after they opted to bat first.