Cricket

Quinton races to 50

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Quinton de Kock smashed a fifty off just 26 balls as South Africa cruise towards the 195-run target set by Bangladesh in the second One-Day International match of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Quinton smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his half-century. Tamim Iqbal used all three of his pacers and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz but none of them could stop the barrage of the left-hander in the 1st powerplay.

Advertisement

Quinton and Janneman Malan remained unbeaten on 51 and 20 respectively as South Africa reached 72-0 after the first 10 overs.

Quinton didn’t play in the first ODI due to sickness. Bangladesh registered their first ever win over the Proteas in South Africa in that match.

Earlier, Afif Hossain’s resilient 72 and a crucial 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the order took Bangladesh to 194-9 in 50 overs after they opted to bat first.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement