Tillakartne to coach women team

Disclosing the news, BCB's women section chief Shafiul Alam Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “We had been searching for a coach for the women's team for a long time. At last we found one. Hashan will come here within a few days. He will start working from the New Zealand tour."

The 55-year old former Test player came to Bangladesh a few days ago as coach of the Sri Lanka team for Women’s Asia Cup. Under his guidance the team reached the final of the tournament.

During that time BCB officials discussed with him about the role of coaching Bangladesh side. Tillakratne also has experience working with the Sri Lankan male team as coach.