Nasum added to ODI Squad for West Indies series

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been included in the Bangladesh ODI squad today for the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 74-run victory in the first match, thanks to a record-breaking six-wicket haul from legspinner Rishad Hossain.

Other spinners like captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam also troubled West Indies batter on a typically sluggish Mirpur wicket.