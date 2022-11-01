Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

The steamy conditions should encourage the pacemen, particularly after the amount of swing Mitchell Starc got in Australia's win over Ireland at the same ground on Monday.
Afghanistan, whose last two matches were abandoned because of rain, made one change from the side that lost to England on October 22, bringing in all-rounder Gulbadin Naib for Hazratullah Zazai, who was ruled out with an abdominal strain.
Sri Lanka also made one change, with Chamika Karunaratne making way for fellow paceman Pramod Madushan.
Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)