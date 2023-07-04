Bangladesh ready for the Afghan challenge

With just three months to go before the ICC World Cup 2023 begins, the time for experiments with the playing XI is nearly up for Bangladesh.

In theory, Bangladesh should already know what XI they will field on 7 October in Dharamsala in their opening match of the World Cup against Afghanistan.

To be fair, the outline of what the XI would look like on that day is already quite clear as several slots in the team look to be set in stone. However, there is still a position or two up for grabs.