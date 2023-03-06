Shakib-Mushfiq-Shanto hit fifties, still Bangladesh all out for 246

Despite half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto Bangladesh got bundled out for a below par 246 in the third One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Shakib hit a fighting 75 off 71 balls, Mushfiq made 70 off 93 balls and Shanto scored 53 off 71 balls but the Tigers still failed to cross the 250-run mark after opting to bat first.