T20 World Cup
West Indies make 173 in Uganda clash
Newcomers Uganda made the West Indies work harder than expected as the tournament co-hosts posted a challenging 173 for five batting first in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday.
Opener Johnson Charles led the effort with a topscore of 44 off 42 balls (four fours, two sixes), yet none in the celebrated power-hitting middle-order were able to cut loose as the Africans displayed more than a little quality and promise with their bowlers.
Captain Brian Masaba earned the two important wickets of Nicholas Pooran and opposite number Rovman Powell with his wrist-spinners, while seamers Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi impressed with their pace and accuracy.
It was left to Andre Russell with a 17-ball unbeaten 30 (six fours) to give the innings a late surge.
West Indies were poised for a full-fledged assault near the halfway point of the innings with Charles and Pooran at the crease.
However the combination of a two-paced pitch and Ugandan discipline with the ball thwarted their efforts, even if the final total still appears well beyond the reach of a team still celebrating an historic tournament debut victory over Papua New Guinea at the same venue earlier in the week.