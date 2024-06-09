West Indies make 173 in Uganda clash

Newcomers Uganda made the West Indies work harder than expected as the tournament co-hosts posted a challenging 173 for five batting first in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday.

Opener Johnson Charles led the effort with a topscore of 44 off 42 balls (four fours, two sixes), yet none in the celebrated power-hitting middle-order were able to cut loose as the Africans displayed more than a little quality and promise with their bowlers.