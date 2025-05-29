BCB president Faruque Ahmed decides not to step down
Faruque Ahmed has decided not to resign from his position as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Last night, the youth and sports adviser informed him that the government no longer wants him to continue as the BCB president. Faruque sought a couple of days to think about the issue.
In response to a query on Thursday, former national team captain and ex-chief selector Faruque told Prothom Alo, “I have decided not to resign. I have been told that the government no longer wants to keep me as BCB president. But they have not given me any reason why they don’t want to retain me. I cannot resign without any reason.”
Individuals involved with cricket believe that the BCB president’s decision will stand as a strong position against government interference in the affairs of the BCB. A former national team captain, who preferred to remain anonymous, said nobody should be allowed to play games with Bangladesh cricket.
“You are appointing someone at your whim, and then removing him without any reason… If this happens, Bangladesh cricket will face serious questions on the international stage,” the former captain said.
According to sources, many former and current cricketers have advised Faruque not to resign under the present circumstances. A cricketer said, “He did not lobby for the post; the government brought him to the board. Now what has he done that the government no longer wants him!”
The International Cricket Council (ICC) strictly prohibits government interference in cricket board activities. In the past, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka faced suspensions from international cricket due to such interference.
Following the ouster of the Awami League government, the National Sports Council (NSC) nominated Faruque Ahmed and Nazmul Abedin as directors under the NSC quota, replacing former BCB directors Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam. Faruque Ahmed was later elected as president of the board in a meeting, after the resignation of former BCB president Nazmul Hasan.
It remains unclear why the government now wants Faruque removed from the post just eight to nine months after he was appointed via the its own nomination process. Sources revealed that former national team captain Aminul Islam is already being considered as the next BCB president.
However, Aminul told Prothom Alo today that he has not received any direct offer to take over as president, but has been informed that the government wants him to take up a key role in the BCB. He has sought and received approval from his current employer, the ICC, to take up a post in the BCB.
Reliable sources confirmed that the NSC has already issued a letter to replace an old councilor with Aminul as a new one.
Meanwhile, a board insider said the BCB board meeting scheduled for 31 May may be postponed due to the current developments.