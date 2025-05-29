BCB president Faruque Ahmed decides not to step down

Faruque Ahmed has decided not to resign from his position as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Last night, the youth and sports adviser informed him that the government no longer wants him to continue as the BCB president. Faruque sought a couple of days to think about the issue.

In response to a query on Thursday, former national team captain and ex-chief selector Faruque told Prothom Alo, “I have decided not to resign. I have been told that the government no longer wants to keep me as BCB president. But they have not given me any reason why they don’t want to retain me. I cannot resign without any reason.”