Asif Mahmud hits back at Shakib’s Facebook post
The same kind of Facebook post. There is no name mentioned as to whom it is directed. But those who understand, can understand exactly who the words are about.
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain did not even need to mention a name; in his status, yet he clearly referred to Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
The controversy that began yesterday (28 September, Sunday) from a post by Shakib Al Hasan is still ongoing today.
After Shakib’s post, Asif Mahmud’s status, followed by Shakib’s counter status, today Asif has responded again.
At around 5:00 pm today, Asif Mahmud wrote on his Facebook, “Brother, I was forcibly given the nomination. I just participated in the election; I did not get involved in Awami League party politics.”
After writing this, Asif added in English, “You know who.” Meaning, everyone knows who the words are about.
Asif Mahmud did not mention any name, but it becomes clear in the next part of his status that he was indeed referring to Shakib Al Hasan: “Someone whose hands are stained with the blood of the students and the people should not even be allowed to carry the flag of Bangladesh. Even though the board authorities repeatedly asked to clarify political stance, instead of doing so, why should someone be rehabilitated just for being a good cricketer while endorsing killers, committing share market scams, money laundering, financial fraud? The law is equal for everyone, face it.”
This back-and-forth saga between Shakib and Asif started yesterday from a post by Shakib. Around 9:00 pm yesterday, Shakib posted a picture on Facebook where he is seen last year meeting the fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the mass uprising. In the caption, Shakib wrote, “Happy Birthday, Apa.”
After Shakib’s post, around 10:00 pm yesterday, Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud posted on Facebook: “You all cursed me a thousand times for not rehabilitating someone. But I was right. End of discussion.”
Later, at 11:20 pm yesterday, Shakib wrote on his Facebook: “Well, finally someone admitted that because of them I could not wear the Bangladesh jersey, could not play for Bangladesh!”
It seems this is the reply Asif gave today in his status. Now it remains to be seen whether Shakib will respond again.