Afif hits unbeaten 85 as Bangladesh post 256-9 in Zimbabwe ODI

Middle-order batter Afif Hossain top scored with an unbeaten 85 for Bangladesh in a dead-rubber third one-day international against series winners Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday.

The tourists, who also lost the preceding Twenty20 series, made 256-9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat by star run-getter Sikandar Raza, standing in as captain for the injured Regis Chakabva.