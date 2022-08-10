Afif hits unbeaten 85 as Bangladesh post 256-9 in Zimbabwe ODI

Hossain faced 81 balls and struck two sixes and six fours as seventh-ranked Bangladesh -- eight places above Zimbabwe -- sought to regain some pride at the end of the six-match visit to southern Africa.
Opener Anamul Haque was the other visiting batsman to post a half-century, scoring 76 before edging a Luke Jongwe delivery outside off stump to debutant wicketkeeper Clive Madande.
Like Afif, Anamul scored quicker than a run a ball in his innings, which included four sixes and six fours at Harare Sports Club.
A cautious 39 from Mahmudullah Riyad was the other significant Bangladeshi knock as they reached their lowest total in the series having scored 303 runs in the first ODI and 290 in the second.
Jongwe and Brad Evans took two wickets each for Zimbabwe, who have won nine of 10 ODI and T20 matches since former captain Dave Houghton began a second stint as coach in June.