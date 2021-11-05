Racism fight 'bigger than careers, trophies': Morgan

England's T20 World Cup captain Eoin Morgan insisted on Friday the fight against racism in cricket is "bigger than any of our careers or any trophies".

English cricket has been plunged into chaos after Pakistan-born off-spinner Azeem Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with allegations of racism when he played for the club.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have now suspended international matches at their Headingley ground in Leeds after branding the club's handling of the Rafiq case "wholly unacceptable" and the matter "abhorrent".