‘Racism is real’, Sammy urges cricket to do better

Sammy, who led West Indies to two Twenty20 World Cup titles, has been at the forefront of the movement in cricket and wants those who run the game to do more.

“We’ve made the recommendations. You know racism is real. It is not something that we can hide,” Sammy told Reuters from Trinidad, where he is playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“So I urge them (to give racism) the same emphasis they put on protecting the integrity of the game. Why not protect the integrity of human beings?

“If you’re able to raise awareness in the game, where every person, every human being is treated equally, regardless of the colour of their skin, I think that is the way the world should be.”