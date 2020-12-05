Rajshahi bid to secure Mashrafe’s service

Minister Group Rajshahi has become the third team to show interest to secure the service of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, reports UNB.



Hannan Sarkar, former opener of Bangladesh and manager of Rajshahi team, said that they have shown their desire to the board to rope in Mashrafe for the remaining part of the event.



"We have shown our interest to secure the service of Mashrafe. He has started practicing a few days ago. We came to know that the board will make the final call about Mashrafe's participation in Bangabandhu T20 Cup, and at the same time, Mashrafe will also have the right to decide whether he will play or not," Hannan told the media on Saturday.



