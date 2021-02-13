Razzak, Nafees retire from all forms of cricket

“I was a student of BKSP and today I would like to thank my childhood coaches Sarwar Imran and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. I met them when I was 13 and they turned me into a cricket who went to represent the country at the highest level.”

Razzak was the first Bangladesh bowler to pick up 200 ODI wickets and also has the second-most ODI five-wicket hauls.

In the domestic circuit, Razzak was second to none as he claimed 634 first-class wickets in 137 appearances. Razzak made an international comeback after a gap of four years, in 2018 and at the age of 35, to play against Sri Lanka in Dhaka which turned out to be his last international outing.

While Razzak, who is the one to enrich Bangladesh’s left-arm spin legacy, Shahriar Nafees was the first choice opener before Tamim Iqbal stormed into the circuit.

His defining innings came against an all conquering Australian side when he hit a 138-run knock in Fatullah Test in 2006, that went down as one of the best knocks in Bangladesh’s cricket folklore.