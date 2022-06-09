Record-setting Babar Azam trumps Hope and West Indies

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became the first batter to knock three successive one-day international hundreds twice as he anchored a five-wicket win over the West Indies in Multan on Wednesday.

Ranked number one batter in both limited overs formats, Azam cracked a brilliant 107-ball 103 with nine boundaries to help Pakistan overhaul a tough 306-run target in 49.2 overs.

Opener Shai Hope knocked a 134-ball 127 for his 12th one-day international century to help the West Indies post an impressive 305-8 -- their highest against Pakistan in Pakistan.

The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three match series and 10 crucial points in the ODI Super League, a qualification process for 2023 World Cup (50 overs) to be hosted by India.

But once Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (59) fell in quick succession, Pakistan were in a spot of bother with 50 needed off 32 balls.