Records tumble in Bangladesh's historic series win

1– This is the first time Bangladesh has won a series against South Africa in South Africa in any format of the game. Bangladesh has toured the country thrice before, but had lost all 19 games in those visits.

4– South Africa is the fourth country that Bangladesh has won an away ODI series against. They first won an away ODI series against Kenya back in 2006. The Tigers have won three away series against Zimbabwe and two against West Indies.

4– This is Bangladesh’s fourth straight ODI series win. They had earlier defeated Sri Lanka 2-1, Zimbabwe 3-0 and Afghanistan 2-1.