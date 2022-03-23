Records tumble in Bangladesh's historic series win

1– This is the first time Bangladesh has won a series against South Africa in South Africa in any format of the game. Bangladesh has toured the country thrice before, but had lost all 19 games in those visits.
4– South Africa is the fourth country that Bangladesh has won an away ODI series against. They first won an away ODI series against Kenya back in 2006. The Tigers have won three away series against Zimbabwe and two against West Indies.
4– This is Bangladesh’s fourth straight ODI series win. They had earlier defeated Sri Lanka 2-1, Zimbabwe 3-0 and Afghanistan 2-1.
9– Bangladesh won the third ODI by nine wickets. This is Bangladesh’s biggest win in terms of wickets in hand in away ODIs. Bangladesh have previously won three ODIs with a nine-wicket margin. But those matches took place at home.
30– This is the 30th time Bangladesh has won a bilateral ODI series. Bangladesh has played 80 ODI series so far. The Tigers have lost 46 times while four have ended in draws.
154– South Africa were bundled out for just 154 on Wednesday. This is their worst total in an ODI against Bangladesh. Their previous lowest total was 162, which happened in the second match of the three-match series in Dhaka back in 2015. The Proteas’ previous lowest total in a home ODI against Bangladesh was 184 in Providence in 2007.
5-35– Taskin Ahmed finished with 5-35 against South Africa in the third ODI. This is the best figures for a Bangladeshi bowler against the Proteas in 50-over cricket. The previous best bowling figure belonged to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took 4-61 in the first ODI of the series.
127– Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das formed a 127-run opening stand against South Africa on Wednesday. This is Bangladesh’s highest partnership for any wicket against the Proteas in South Africa. The previous highest partnership belonged to Shakib Al Hasan and Yasir Ali, who had formed a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket in the first ODI of the series.
141– Bangladesh won the third ODI against South Africa with 141 balls in hand. This is their biggest win in ODIs away from home in terms of balls remaining. The previous biggest win was against Kenya in Nairobi in 2006, where they won with 138 balls to spare.