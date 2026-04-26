Bangladesh have moved on from World Cup absence: Litton

Litton Das wore a faint smile as he entered the press conference room, and the same smile remained as he left. In between, amid a host of questions, came the uncomfortable subject — whether Bangladesh had been able to move on from the disappointment of not playing in the most recent T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the T20 series against New Zealand in Chattogram, Litton’s response was straightforward.

“Yes, I think we have moved on,” the Bangladesh captain said. “During that period after the World Cup, we played another tournament as well, and the players tried to perform well there.”