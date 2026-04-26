1st T20I
Bangladesh have moved on from World Cup absence: Litton
Litton Das wore a faint smile as he entered the press conference room, and the same smile remained as he left. In between, amid a host of questions, came the uncomfortable subject — whether Bangladesh had been able to move on from the disappointment of not playing in the most recent T20 World Cup.
Ahead of the T20 series against New Zealand in Chattogram, Litton’s response was straightforward.
“Yes, I think we have moved on,” the Bangladesh captain said. “During that period after the World Cup, we played another tournament as well, and the players tried to perform well there.”
The captain also expressed hope that his side would show renewed purpose going forward.
“This is international cricket; every match is very important for every player,” he said. “I believe they will think in that way and take the field with the mentality required to win, and do what is necessary when representing Bangladesh.”
Bangladesh are set to play their first match since the T20 World Cup. Litton had been captain for the previous two years, and the responsibility has again been entrusted to him for another two-year term.
The most recent World Cup, held in India and Sri Lanka, had been the tournament around which Litton shaped his side. With the 2028 World Cup to be staged in Australia and New Zealand, he said preparations had already begun with that event in mind.
“Our main target is the World Cup, and we know it will not be in Asia,” Litton said. “So we will plan accordingly. We also had developed very good bonding in the side, and our preparation for the last World Cup was very good. We will try to maintain and strengthen this team from that foundation.”
Litton begins the new series facing a challenge as well. Experienced pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are absent from the squad, with newcomers Abdul Gaffar and Ripon Mondol brought in as replacements.
The Bangladesh captain said their inclusion was part of a longer-term plan.
“I do not want them (Taskin and Mustafiz) playing regular cricket to the point they break down with injuries,” he said. “There is a lot of one-day (ODI) cricket ahead, and Tests too. With those things in mind, we are making some changes.”
His comments suggested a broader shift in approach — balancing immediate results with squad development and workload management as Bangladesh begin another World Cup cycle.