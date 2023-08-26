Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hit solid half centuries against some tight Afghanistan bowling to take Pakistan to 268-8 in the third and final one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.

Rizwan scored 79-ball 67 with six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six in his 86-ball innings of 60 to anchor Pakistan's innings after they won the toss and batted.

Pakistan have already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second -- both played in Hambantota.