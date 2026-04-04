Mustafizur now leading left-arm pacer in T20 history

During a Pakistan Super League match on Friday night, Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the highest wicket-taking left-arm pacer in the history of recognised T20s.

Playing for Lahore Qaladars, Mustafizur claimed two wickets against the Multan Sultans to surpass Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, who previously held the record with 414 wickets.

The cutter master reached the milestone in 325 matches, significantly fewer than Amir’s 356 appearances.