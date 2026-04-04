Mustafizur now leading left-arm pacer in T20 history
During a Pakistan Super League match on Friday night, Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the highest wicket-taking left-arm pacer in the history of recognised T20s.
Playing for Lahore Qaladars, Mustafizur claimed two wickets against the Multan Sultans to surpass Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, who previously held the record with 414 wickets.
The cutter master reached the milestone in 325 matches, significantly fewer than Amir’s 356 appearances.
Mustafizur entered the PSL season third on the all-time list for left-arm pacers. He overtook retired Pakistani bowler Wahab Riaz, who finished his career with 413 wickets, during his second match of the tournament against the Karachi Kings.
The contest for the top position remains active, as 33-year-old Amir is also competing in the current PSL season for Rawalpindi.
Of his 416 overall T20 wickets, 158 were taken in international matches, making Mustafizur the leading T20I wicket-taker for Bangladesh. He secured that national record last September by surpassing left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan.
Across all bowling disciplines, Mustafizur currently ranks seventh on the all-time T20 wicket-taking list. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan leads the global rankings with 703 dismissals.