Bangladesh sent to bat first in series-decider against New Zealand

New Zealand captain Tom Latham asked Bangladesh to bat first in the series-deciding third One Day International (ODI) after winning the toss at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Thursday.

The three-match series is locked at 1-1 after both sides secured a win each in Dhaka. New Zealand claimed the opening match by 26 runs before Bangladesh bounced back with a convincing six-wicket victory in the second ODI.