Root underrated in white ball game: Morgan

“We’ve played some really good cricket in patches and some indifferent cricket in other patches. I think it’s important that we start to finalise our best eleven and make sure of our best 15 players going forward.”

“We know that any time you play England you can’t play at 90 per cent, you have to be at 100 per cent to beat them and we’re excited for that challenge,” he added.

Finch said the series was an opportunity for Mitchell Marsh, who steered Australia to victory on Tuesday, to nail down a middle order spot having missed the 2019 World Cup and only playing a minor role in the 2015 triumph.