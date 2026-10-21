Tanzid urges Bangladesh batters to take responsibility

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim has urged his teammates to take the onus and improve their awareness ahead of the game against Afghanistan, a match that is crucial for them to reach tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series final.

The Afghanistan game turned out to be a must-win match for Bangladesh following their 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the opening match. Not only a victory would give Bangladesh an edge, but also they have to overcome a net-run-rate issue.