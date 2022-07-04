Rovman Powell helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

Rovman Powell helped West Indies put together a big score at home and Bangladesh fell short in reply as the hosts claimed the series lead in the second T20I.

The West Indies got even contributions from a couple of players in their top-order, but it was the big-hitting of Rovman Powell late in the innings that ultimately proved the difference between the two teams. Chasing a target of 194 runs, Bangladesh got off to a bad start. Bangladesh needed to score at almost 10 runs an over to claim victory and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan certainly played his part as he contributed an unbeaten 68.

The issue was he received little support from his teammates as wickets fell at regular intervals and Bangladesh fell some 35 runs short of victory.