Asia Cup
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan to stay alive in contest for Super 4
An Afghan victory against Sri Lanka would help them through straightway, considering their healthy run rate.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit a blistering fifty and spinners complemented him impeccably as Bangladesh kept their Asia Cup hopes alive, beating Afghanistan by 8 runs in a ‘do or die’ contest at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
They will now keep an eye on the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match, scheduled on Thursday at the same venue, a game that will determine which two teams will qualify to the Super 4 from Group B.
An Afghan victory against Sri Lanka would help them through straightway, considering their healthy run rate.
Chasing a victory target of 155 on an increasingly deteriorating pitch, Afghanistan lost the momentum in the first powerplay when they lost two wickets for 27 runs.
Bangladesh spinners tied the Afghan batters in the middle overs, keeping the side on course of a facile victory.
Needing 22 runs in the last over with one wicket at hand, Noor Ahmed struck Taskin two sixes only to reduce the margin as Afghanistan were bowled out for 146 in 20 overs.
While most of the batters struggled, Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim appeared to have played on a different surface.
He hammered 31 ball-52, slamming four boundaries and three 6’s to help Bangladesh post 154-5, a total that looked enough to win the game, if not daunting.
Left-arm spinner Nausm Ahmed claimed 3-11 in four overs and stifled Afghanistan on a pitch resembling Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
He gave Bangladesh a flying start, taking two wickets in his first two overs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made team-best 35, and Gulbadin Naib looked to steady the innings with 33-run partnership but leg spinner Rishad got into act straightway, removing the latter for 16 with a fuller length delivery.
In his next over, Rishad got the better of Gurbaz, leaving Afghanistan at a precarious 62-4 in the 11th over. He eventually returned figures of 2-18 in four overs.
Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman gave the impetus in the middle over with the latter dismissing Rashid Khan and AM Ghazanfar in the penultimate over to completely dash Afghans hopes.
Taskin Ahmed, however, took the vital wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai who looked to take the game away in his marauding 16 ball-30 run knock.
Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Liton Das chose to bat first. Tanzid Hasan set the tone with a positive and aggressive approach. His 52-run knock laid the foundation for Bangladesh’s total, especially crucial as the pitch slowed down later, making stroke-play increasingly difficult.
Tanzid and his opening partner Saif Hasan added 60 runs in the powerplay. Saif, replacing Parvez Hossain Emon, struggled to rotate the strike but contributed 30 off 28 balls before falling to Rashid Khan.
As the pitch slowed, Afghanistan’s spinners tightened the screws. Noor Ahmed removed Liton Das for 9 and then dismissed Tanzid in the next over. Noor ended with impressive figures of 2 for 23, while Rashid Khan also took 2 for 26, including the wicket of Shamim Patwari (11).