Bangladesh beat Afghanistan to stay alive in contest for Super 4

He hammered 31 ball-52, slamming four boundaries and three 6’s to help Bangladesh post 154-5, a total that looked enough to win the game, if not daunting.

Left-arm spinner Nausm Ahmed claimed 3-11 in four overs and stifled Afghanistan on a pitch resembling Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

He gave Bangladesh a flying start, taking two wickets in his first two overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made team-best 35, and Gulbadin Naib looked to steady the innings with 33-run partnership but leg spinner Rishad got into act straightway, removing the latter for 16 with a fuller length delivery.

In his next over, Rishad got the better of Gurbaz, leaving Afghanistan at a precarious 62-4 in the 11th over. He eventually returned figures of 2-18 in four overs.

Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman gave the impetus in the middle over with the latter dismissing Rashid Khan and AM Ghazanfar in the penultimate over to completely dash Afghans hopes.