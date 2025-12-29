Pakistani cricketer announces divorce from Sylhet, wife says ‘third-party involved’
Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is currently in Bangladesh to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He is staying in Sylhet with the Dhaka Capitals. From there, he announced his divorce from his wife, Sania Ashfaq, via Instagram on Sunday night.
In a statement posted on Instagram, former Pakistan all-rounder Imad stated that, “After much thought and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. Please also refrain from referring to her as my spouse going forward.”
A few hours later, Sania shared her own statement on Instagram, in which she claimed that third-party interference had led to the breakdown of their marriage.
Imad, who represented Pakistan in 55 One-day Internationals and 75 Twenty20 Internationals, married Sania in 2019. The couple have three children.
On Sunday night, while announcing the divorce on Instagram, Imad requested everyone to respect their private matters and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos.
He warned that he would consider taking proper legal action if anyone tries any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter.
Referring to his children, Imad stated that, as a father, he would continue to fulfil his responsibilities towards them in a responsible manner. Regarding the children, he said, “I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly.”
Within hours of Imad’s announcement, Sania wrote on Instagram, “My home has been broken and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five month old infant who has yet to be held by his father.”
She futher stated, “This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness.
Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, became the final blow to an already struggling union.”
In her Instagram post, Sania further alleged that, she endured emotional torment, mistreatment, abortion and abandonment while pregnant and vulnerable, choosing patience for the sake of her children and the dignity of her home.
Sania also addressed that the divorce process itself is legally disputed and remains under scrutiny. She believes that the truth will emerge through proper channels and warned that, any individual to threaten her shall be dealt by the law.
In her post, Sania quoted two verses from the Holy Qur’an stating that,
“Allah says – Do not think Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do” and “Good women are for good men”.
She further stated, “Also, it is crucial to mention that there is documented evidence available for each and every culprit in this matter but I’m being threatened to not post it publicly.”
In conclusion, Sania stated that, “I speak today not out of vengeance, but out of truth for myself, for my children and for every woman who was told to endure in silence.”
On Saturday, Imad became the player of the match after taking three wickets for 16 runs against Rajshahi while playing for the Dhaka Capitals in the BPL. His team’s next match is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday against the Rangpur Riders.