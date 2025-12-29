Pakistani cricketer announces divorce from Sylhet, wife says ‘third-party involved’

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim is currently in Bangladesh to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He is staying in Sylhet with the Dhaka Capitals. From there, he announced his divorce from his wife, Sania Ashfaq, via Instagram on Sunday night.

In a statement posted on Instagram, former Pakistan all-rounder Imad stated that, “After much thought and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. Please also refrain from referring to her as my spouse going forward.”

A few hours later, Sania shared her own statement on Instagram, in which she claimed that third-party interference had led to the breakdown of their marriage.