Bangladesh elect to bowl in 2nd T20 against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international match against Zimbabwe at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Bangladesh made a winning start to the five-match T20 International series with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the opening game on Friday.

Bangladesh made no change in the squad in the second T20I while the visitors made two changes.

Zimbabwe handed a T20I debut to Jonathan Campbell and brought in Ainsley Ndlovu. Sean Williams has been dropped from the squad while Wellington Masakadza is out due to the injury he had sustained in the first T20I.