Rain stops play after Bangladesh reduced Netherlands to 66-6
Rain stops play with Bangladesh ahead in DLS
Rain stopped play for the second time in the match, with Bangladesh comfortably ahead in DLS.
Netherlands were teetering on 66-6 after 12.5 overs when the umpires called for the covers.
Bangladesh are currently 32 runs ahead in terms of the Duckworth Lewis system, meaning if play doesn't resume, the Tigers will be declared victorious.
Hasan gets his man
Shanto dropped an easy catch at point, but Hasan got his man in the end when he shattered the stumps of Tim Pringle.
Bangladesh can now smell a victory, as the Netherlands are reduced to 66-6.
Shakib strikes, Netherlands down to 59-5
Bangladesh captain dismissed his Dutch counterpart Edwards for 16 off 24 balls, to reduce the Netherlands to 59-5 after 11.3 overs.
Edwards look a couple of runs the previous delivery with a reverse sweep. He tried the same shot the next ball, only to give an easy catch to Hasan.
Netherlands 51-4 after 10 overs
Ackermann and Scott Edwards are trying to steady the Netherlands innings after losing four wickets for just 15 runs.
The duo has added 36 runs off 38 balls to take the Netherlands to 51-4 at the halfway stage.
Bangladesh have to defend 94 runs in the final 10 overs.
Netherlands reach 32-4 in powerplay
Ackermann hit two fours off Taskin and a one off Hasan Mahmud the following over as the Netherlands reached 32-4 at the end of the powerplay.
Taskin was Bangladesh's best bowler in the first six overs, taking two wickets while conceding 12 runs. Hasan conceded nine runs in his two overs while Shakib gave away 11 runs in his only over.
Two run outs inside three balls as Netherlands reduced to 15-4
Shakib Al Hasan joined the attack in the fourth over and was greeted to the crease with a six by Max O'Dowd. But in the following ball, O'Dowd lost his wicket in a run out caused by a miscommunication with his partner Colin Ackermann. Afif Hossain threw the ball at the non-striker's end and Shakib did the rest.
Two balls later, Tom cooper also got run out while trying to go for a third run. Shanto threw the ball from the boundary and Nurul whipped off the bails.
Taskin makes it two for two
Taskin didn't stop at one wicket, as he struck once again in his following delivery, leaving Netherlands shell shocked at 0-2.
It was another swinging delivery, which Bas de Leede chased after and could only give a catch to the wicketkeeper.
But Ackermann kept out the hat-trick ball, taking three runs from a straight delivery.
Taskin strikes first ball
Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh the ideal start defending a modest total, as he edged out Netherlands opener Vikram Singh first ball of the second innings.
Taskin induced an outside edge with a swinging delivery and Yasir Ali took a sharp diving catch.
Bangladesh hobble to 144-8
Mosaddek Hossain's unbeaten 20 off 12 balls helped Bangladesh go past the 140-mark.
Mosaddek hit a six and took a a couple of twos to take 10 runs in the final over from De Leede.
The innings started with promise, with the Tigers getting a 40-plus partnership for the opening stand for the first time since 2021.
But the early momentum was lost when the openers departed in space of seven deliveries. Other than Afif's 38 and a handy innings from Mosaddek down the order, the Bangladesh batters don't have much to show from.
The bowlers now have huge task ahead of them as Bangladesh have never managed to defend so few runs in a T20 World Cup match.
De Leede removes Afif
Afif couldn't cash in on his life, as his fighting innings ended on 38 off 27 balls.
Afif tried to pull a short ball from De Leede behind the wicket but was caught by the Dutch keeper.
Bangladesh reduced to 124-6 with two overs to go.
Nurul gone for 13
Nurul Hasan's stay at the crease ended in the 18th over, when he gave a simple catch to fine leg off Bas de Leede.
Nurul never looked comfortable in the middle, scoring 13 off 18 balls without any boundaries.
His departure ended the sixth wicket partnership between him and Afif for 46.
Afif gets a life
Afif was gifted a life on 28 in the 16th over, as Pringle dropped a tricky catch at the mid-wicket boundary.
Afif tried to pull Van Beek for a six, but couldn't time the shot properly. Pringle came running in to take the catch but couldn't hold on to the ball.
Afif fights back
Afif Hossain hit a four and a six off Shariz Ahmed in the 15th over, taking Bangladesh to 106-5 at the end of 15 overs.
Afif and Nurul have so far added 30 runs for the sixth wicket and have the responsibility to lead the team's charge in the final five overs.
Yasir gone for three, Bangladesh teetering at 76-5
Yasir Ali had no answers to an in-swinging fuller length delivery from Van Meekeren, which went through his defenses and rattled his stumps.
Bangladesh have lost half their side for 76 runs after 11 overs. Nurul Hasan replaces Yasir, who made only three.
Play resumes as Afif, Yasir look to consolidate
The rain interruption proved to be a brief one as the rain drops stopped falling down almost immediately after the players left the field.
Afif and Yasir are back at the crease and have a tricky task ahead of them.
Bangladesh lose Liton, Shakib before rain stops play
Logan van Beek struck a big blow to Bangladesh in the ninth over, as he removed the in-form Liton Das for nine.
Liton couldn't really get going in his 11-ball stay at the middle. He lost his wicket trying break the shackles with an aerial shot. But he miscued his stroke and was caught inside the 30-yeard circle.
The situation worsened for the Tigers when their skipper Shakib threw away his wicket the following over.
The left-hander hit a slog sweep off leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad, but was caught brilliantly by De Leede at the edge of the boundary.
Bangladesh has lost the early momentum from the powerplay, which yielded 47 runs, and are reeling at 70-4 before rain interrupted the play.
Afif Hossain and Yasir Ali are batting at six and one respectively.
Shanto gone, Bangladesh 47-2
Shanto couldn't cash in after getting a start, as the left-hander followed his opening partner to the dressing room in the very next over.
Shanto came dancing down the ground, aiming to send the ball to the stands, but could hit it only as far as the long on fielder.
Shanto departs for 25 off 20. Bangladesh has lost both its openers inside seven overs. Liton is joined by skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
Soumya departs
Bangladesh lost its first wicket in the first ball of the sixth over. Soumya tried to pull a ball directed at his body, but could only manage to give a regulation catch to Meekeren.
Soumya couldn't really get going after hitting two boundaries in the opening over. He departs for a run-a-ball 14. Bangladesh reduced to 43-1. Liton Das replaced him at the middle.
Shanto joins the party
After some swing and misses, Shanto struck back to back boundaries off pacer Bad de Leede in the fourth over, as Bangladesh cruised to 33-0 after four overs.
Two fours from Soumya's bat in opening over
Soumya Sarkar struck two boundaries in the opening over from pacer Fred Classen, which yielded 12 runs for the Tigers.
Netherlands pulled it back in the following over from Colin Ackerman, where the openers could take only four singles.
Toss
Bangladesh lost the toss and was asked to bat first by the Netherlands in their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday.
Bangladesh went with the opening pair of Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
mustafizur Rahman also returned to the playing XI, while Mosaddek Hossain was preferred over Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed