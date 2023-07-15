‘Shoriful, you will win us the match’

Towhid Hridoy hardly had any time to savour the victory. He ran to the dressing room while celebrating the win, changed his jersey and came out for the post-match presentation ceremony. After collecting the player of the match award in the ceremony, he had to go to the press conference. All of this happened in around five minutes.

At the press conference, this young batsman was having a hard time to piece together what had just happened. From the clutches of defeat, he took Bangladesh to the doorsteps of victory as the Tigers managed to secure a win despite a hattrick from Karim Janat in the last over of the match. Hridoy, however, had to see this drama unfold in the final over from the non-striker’s end.