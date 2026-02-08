Seifert powers New Zealand to their record T20 World Cup chase

Opener Tim Seifert struck a blistering 65 off 42 balls to lead New Zealand's highest-ever run in a T20 World Cup as they beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Sunday.

After Afghanistan made 182-6, New Zealand were driven by Seifert's 42-ball knock and 42 by Glenn Phillips to achieve their target with 13 balls to spare in Chennai.

New Zealand's previous best chase in the T20 World Cup was their 167 against England in the 2021 semi-final.

"It's always nice to start the tournament with a few runs under your belt, but the main thing is we got the win," player of the match Seifert said.

"Tough conditions as well out there. Lost a couple of early wickets, so it's nice to get the job done."