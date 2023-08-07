ICC World Cup trophy arrives in Bangladesh

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has reached Bangladesh as the most coveted trophy in international cricket has arrived in Dhaka on Monday for a three-day stay, reports news agency UNB.
The prestigious trophy will be taken to various locations in the country from 7 to 9 August, showcasing the emblem of cricketing glory to adoring fans and supporters.
The coveted ICC Cricket World Cup trophy arrived at midnight in Dhaka.
An official photoshoot with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy will take place at Service Area 1, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End on Monday. This event is scheduled to take place at 3:00pm.
On August 8, the trophy will be put on display at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from 9:00am to the noon. Members of the national men’s cricket team, the women’s cricket team, current and former cricketers, cricket officials, organisers, and representatives from the media will attend this exclusive event.
The grand finale of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour in Bangladesh will be a public exhibition of the trophy at the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, located in the heart of Dhaka at Panthapath on 9 August.
Cricket enthusiasts and fans of all ages will have the chance to witness the gleaming trophy firsthand from 11:00am to 8:00pm.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour started in late June. The trophy will travel to 18 countries as part of the tour, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and hosts India. After Bangladesh, the World Cup trophy will travel to Kuwait.