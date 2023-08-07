ICC World Cup trophy arrives in Bangladesh

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has reached Bangladesh as the most coveted trophy in international cricket has arrived in Dhaka on Monday for a three-day stay, reports news agency UNB.

The prestigious trophy will be taken to various locations in the country from 7 to 9 August, showcasing the emblem of cricketing glory to adoring fans and supporters.

The coveted ICC Cricket World Cup trophy arrived at midnight in Dhaka.