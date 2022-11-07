Won’t take emotional decisions on future as skipper: Bavuma

“It’s been a tricky time. To be considering that now, a lot of it will be emotional, in terms of my role as captain within the team. It’s something I will think about. I will speak to the relevant people. We have to see who comes in as a coach. Generally, when you have changes like that, they might come in with a different style. They might find a different leader to execute whatever vision or style of play they have. It will be emotional now if I think about all of that,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.

Bavuma’s leadership has long been praised as exemplary, but his prowess as a T20 player has received a lot of criticism. He took over as skipper and kept the team together after opener Quinton de Kock missed a crucial game at last year’s tournament due to a board directive to take a knee. With 635 T20I runs under his belt, Bavuma has a strike rate of 116.08 and an average of 22.67.