Nissanka ton puts Sri Lanka on top in second Bangladesh Test

In-form opener Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 146 as Sri Lanka tightened their grip on the second Test against Bangladesh on day two in Colombo on Thursday.

The hosts were 290-2 at stumps, a lead of 43 on the back of Nissanka's sparkling innings off 238 balls.

It follows his career-best score of 187 in the first Test in Galle, which ended in a draw.

Nissanka found an able partner in former skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who scored a fluent 93 before a lapse in judgement saw him lose his wicket minutes before stumps.

The two put on 194 runs together.