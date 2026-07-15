Nahid Rana claims 4 wickets as Zimbabwe post 170-6
Fast bowler Nahid Rana claimed a career-best 4-26 as Zimbabwe compiled a respectable 170-6 in the three-match T20 International series opener at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.
Opener Brian Bennett led the charge with 30 ball-44, an innings laced with six fours and one six. Bennett and his fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani made a whirlwind start after Bangladesh captain Towhid Hridoy sent Zimbabwe into bat first.
The duo scored at 12 runs per over before Nahid Rana intervened, breaking through with the wicket of Marumani who made 14 off 9 with two sixes.
But Bennett was unstoppable as he kept the side on course of a big total.Mohammad Saifuddin got the better of Dion Myers for 20 amid Bennett's carnage.
Nahid, however, stalled Zimbabwe's progress with the wicket of Bennett, denying him his half-century.
He then further jolted Zimbabwe innings, dismissing Milton Shumba and Tashinga Musekiwa in consecutive deliveries, leaving the hosts at struggling 139-6 in 18th overs.
Zimbabwe recovered from Ryan Burl and Brad Evans as they came up with an aggressive approach to help the side post a competitive total. Burl was not out on 30 while Evans who took 17 runs in Nahid's last over, including four straight boundaries was not out on 19 off 10.